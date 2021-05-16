French, Egyptian Presidents to Discuss Situation in Gaza on Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will be on a visit in Paris next week to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with his french counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, radio France Info reports.

Le Drian said on Saturday that the Egyptian leader was expected to arrive in the French capital on Monday morning, France Info said on Saturday.

For the past several days, tensions have been on the rise on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip with over 2,000 rockets having been fired towards Israeli territory.

Several civilians and at least one soldier have been killed in Israel amid the rocket attacks. Israel has launched hundreds of aerial attacks with Palestine reporting over 140 deaths, including more than 40 children killed.

The UN Security Council has agreed to hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip.