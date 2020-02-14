UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Ministry Calls Constitutional Overhaul Russia's 'Sovereign Decision'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:14 PM

France sees Russia's plans to change its constitution as the country's internal matter as long as they comply with international rules, a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) France sees Russia's plans to change its constitution as the country's internal matter as long as they comply with international rules, a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"The constitutional revision is a sovereign decision of Russia, which should remain fully committed to its international obligations," the spokesman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the plan to change the constitution in a televised speech to parliament in January. He told a panel drafting the amendments on Thursday that he wanted it to enshrine a ban on alienating Russian territories.

