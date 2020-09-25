UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Ministry Says Probe Into Leaks About Putin-Macron Talks Underway

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday told reporters about an ongoing investigation into media leaks regarding discussions between President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the week, Le Monde newspaper, citing its sources, reported on the September 14 phone conversation between the two leaders, specifically on Putin's rejection of the accusations of poisoning Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny leveled by some European countries. The Russian president also advised his French counterpart to look into other possible scenarios.

"Any leaking of confidential internal documents is unacceptable. That is why we are refraining from commenting [on the matter]. The investigation is underway," a ministry spokesperson said.

