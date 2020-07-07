French Gas Supplier Air Liquide to Invest Over $100Mln on US Gulf Coast Pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) French industrial gas producer Aire Liquide on Tuesday said it was investing more than $100 million to extend its Gulf Coast pipeline network to a Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) site in south Texas.

"To support the new agreement, Air Liquide plans to invest over 100 million US Dollars to install an Air Separation Unit (ASU) on its Gulf Coast pipeline network in Ingleside, Texas, and extend its pipeline network to SDI's site," the company said.

The investment is part of a long-term deal to supply gaseous oxygen, nitrogen and argon to SDI's electric furnace mill in Sinton, Texas, the release added.

Paris-based Air Liquide, which operates in 80 countries, said the ASU will have the capacity to produce over 770 tons per day of oxygen, as well as nitrogen and argon to supply SDI's planned 3 million tons per year steel mill starting up in 2021.

Air Liquide will also add 45 kilometers (28 miles) of pipeline connecting SDI to its proprietary Gulf Coast Pipeline System, strengthening Air Liquide's position in the US Gulf Coast region and in the growing industrial basin of Corpus Christi, where it has been present since the mid-1930s.