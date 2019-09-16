UrduPoint.com
French Justice Minister Says Supports Granting Asylum To US Whistleblower Snowden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet advocates for granting asylum to former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden, who now resides in Russia.

Earlier, Snowden said in an interview with the France Inter broadcaster that he had sought asylum in France back in 2013, and would like French President Emmanuel Macron to grant him it.

"Yes, good. I back it," Belloubet told the RTL broadcaster in an interview when asked whether she would allow Snowden to be granted asylum in France.

She noted that, according to the provisions of the French constitution, anyone who is prosecuted for his actions to protect freedom has the right to asylum in the republic.

"I believe that we should remain faithful to our strong principles on immigration, we must accept asylum seekers," the minister added, answering another question.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents that exposed mass surveillance by US authorities around the globe. Snowden fled to Hong Kong, then to Russia, which granted him temporary asylum for one year. In 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.

