French Mayor Refuses To Attend Meeting With Macron Amid Riots

Published July 04, 2023 | 12:10 AM

French Mayor Refuses to Attend Meeting With Macron Amid Riots

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The mayor of Bry-sur-Marne commune in the Val-de-Marne department in the eastern suburbs of Paris, Charles Aslangul, refused on Monday to attend a meeting of mayors of French municipalities affected by the riots, with French President Emmanuel Macron, and called on the country's leader for action.

French broadcaster BFMTV reported earlier in the day that Macron would receive the mayors of 220 French municipalities affected by the ongoing riots at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday to discuss the current developments.

"As a French mayor, I will refuse to go to the Elysee Palace to listen to Emmanuel Macron. A head of state must lead and restore order without concessions, and not organize receptions.

We are waiting for actions and not for more high-flown words and speeches devoid of meaning," Aslangul tweeted.

On June 27, 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he had allegedly refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager was charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked mass protests across the country.

Macron has been harshly criticized for leaving France amid protests on June 28 to attend a concert of British singer Elton John in neighboring Belgium.

