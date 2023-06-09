French Medical Workers Go on Strike Over 'Limiting Rights' Bill - Movement

French medical workers went on a strike on Friday by stopping admitting patients, to protest against the latest reforms proposed by the government, French movement "Doctors for tomorrow" (Medecins pour demain) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) French medical workers went on a strike on Friday by stopping admitting patients, to protest against the latest reforms proposed by the government, French movement "Doctors for tomorrow" (Medecins pour demain) said.

The bill, aimed at "improving access to care through the territorial commitment of professionals," put forward by Frederic Valletoux of the Horizons party and supported by the presidential majority Renaissance party, will be presented during the week of June 12 at the National Assembly of France, according to the Egora.fr professional information website.

"Today a strike by physicians against the Valletoux Bill," the doctors' movement said on Twitter.

"Doctors for tomorrow" are calling the bill "another blow to liberal medicine," warning that the country's health care system is in a dire situation. The movement opposes assigning medical workers to France's regions and demands a stop to new restrictions to the work of doctors.

This is not the first strike by French medical workers. In December 2022, general practitioners, as well as physicians in other specialties in private practice, went on a week-long strike demanding a doubling of patient fees. Last summer, there were demonstrations by medical workers across France, demanding higher wages and expressing dissatisfaction with the authorities' health policy.