UrduPoint.com

French Mission In US Cancels Reception Over US-Australia Submarines Deal - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

French Mission in US Cancels Reception Over US-Australia Submarines Deal - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Embassy of France in Washington canceled a reception dedicated to the historical anniversary amid tensions over the United States' decision to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing French officials.

The new Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) defense pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines. A former French ambassador to the United States called the move a stab in the back.

The French embassy planned to hold a gala to commemorate the 240th Anniversary of the Battle of the Capes - one of the major naval battles during the American Revolutionary War in September of 1781, the report said.

The reception was supposed to take place both on the premises of the embassy and onboard a French frigate in the city of Baltimore, the report added.

However, France decided to cancel the event after the AUKUS pact announcement despite having sent one of its senior military officials to the United States for the occasion.

French officials in Washington accused the Biden administration of hiding information about the agreement and undermining the alliance between the two countries, while US government officials said they discussed the matter with their French counterparts.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier on Thursday that the United States is engaged with the leaders in France on the submarine pact with Australia, noting that the two countries have plenty of shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Related Topics

Attack Australia Washington France Canberra Alliance Baltimore New York United States September Event Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

1 hour ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

2 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.