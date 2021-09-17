French Mission in US Cancels Reception Over US-Australia Submarines Deal - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Embassy of France in Washington canceled a reception dedicated to the historical anniversary amid tensions over the United States' decision to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing French officials.

The new Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) defense pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines. A former French ambassador to the United States called the move a stab in the back.

The French embassy planned to hold a gala to commemorate the 240th Anniversary of the Battle of the Capes - one of the major naval battles during the American Revolutionary War in September of 1781, the report said.

The reception was supposed to take place both on the premises of the embassy and onboard a French frigate in the city of Baltimore, the report added.

However, France decided to cancel the event after the AUKUS pact announcement despite having sent one of its senior military officials to the United States for the occasion.

French officials in Washington accused the Biden administration of hiding information about the agreement and undermining the alliance between the two countries, while US government officials said they discussed the matter with their French counterparts.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier on Thursday that the United States is engaged with the leaders in France on the submarine pact with Australia, noting that the two countries have plenty of shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.