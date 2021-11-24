UrduPoint.com

French Prosecutor Says Investigating Shots Fired At Police During Protests In Martinique

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:07 PM

French Prosecutor Says Investigating Shots Fired at Police During Protests in Martinique

The Fort-de-France prosecutor's office has opened an investigation after law enforcement and firefighters were targeted by gunfire on Monday night in the French Caribbean island of Martinique rocked by chaotic protests over COVID-19 restrictions, Clarisse Taron, the prosecutor of Republic, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Fort-de-France prosecutor's office has opened an investigation after law enforcement and firefighters were targeted by gunfire on Monday night in the French Caribbean island of Martinique rocked by chaotic protests over COVID-19 restrictions, Clarisse Taron, the prosecutor of Republic, said on Tuesday.

"The Fort-de-France prosecutor's office confirms that gunfire targeted the security forces in Fort-de-France on the night of November 22 to 23, 2021. No officers were injured. The case for attempted murder of persons holding public authority has been opened and the investigations are entrusted to the judicial police," Taron said as quoted by French broadcaster BFM tv.

According to the broadcaster, this is the second consecutive night of live gunfire during the anti-COVID-19 restrictions protests. The situation in the department is still tense with more than 1,300 people protesting on the streets, BFMTV reported.

Martinique is not the only French overseas department shaken by COVID-19 protests. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the situation in another French overseas department of Guadeloupe, where clashes occurred during protests against sanitary measures and mandatory vaccinations, is "very explosive.

"

Earlier on Monday, 40 people were detained as a result of outbreaks of violence in Guadeloupe, in which two police officers were injured. According to the prefecture, groups of people, many of whom were armed, tried to loot and smash shops in the towns of the region overnight Sunday. Burning barriers were erected on the streets.

In August, French authorities enhanced lockdown measures in some overseas territories over a rise in hospitalizations caused by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, known to be more contagious.

Since August 9, sanitary passes in France are mandatory for visiting cafes, restaurants, as well as for flights and trips on long-distance trains. The document represents for the bearer evidence of full cycle of vaccination against COVID-19, the presence of a negative test for coronavirus infection or confirmation of having recovered from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police France Fort-de-France August November Sunday TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rig ..

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist to Launch 16 Days ..

11 minutes ago
 Technology plays vital role in improving education ..

Technology plays vital role in improving education system: Shafqat Mehmood

50 seconds ago
 EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures ..

EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures

52 seconds ago
 Air University committed to produce world class cy ..

Air University committed to produce world class cyber security experts

20 minutes ago
 IMF agreement to avert threat of bankruptcy: Mian ..

IMF agreement to avert threat of bankruptcy: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago
 Trump Meets With Teenager Acquitted of Killing 2 M ..

Trump Meets With Teenager Acquitted of Killing 2 Men During Kenosha Protests

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.