UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Senate Withholds Support For Government Roadmap To Curb COVID-19 Virus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

French Senate Withholds Support for Government Roadmap to Curb COVID-19 Virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) French Senate, the upper chamber of the Parliament, has rejected the government's strategy to curb the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, presented by French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

France has seen resurgence in coronavirus infection rate since early autumn, but recent daily numbers, including the record high of over 52,000 new infections on October 25, have forced the authorities to introduce a new nationwide lockdown. The new restrictive measures are expected to go into force on Friday and will last at least until December 1. Castex unveiled details of the plan during a parliamentary session on Thursday.

"The Senate heard a statement from @gouvernementFR [French government], relating to the evolution of the health situation and the measures necessary to respond to it.

This statement was followed by a debate and a vote. The Senate voted by 178 votes against and 130 votes for," the Senate tweeted.

The government plan came after the fatal stabbing in the French city of Nice, which Castex described as "terrorist attack". It resulted in three fatalities and several people injured. The perpetrator, a man of Tunisian origin, was shot by security forces and hospitalized due to an injury received during his arrest.

As of Friday, France has confirmed 1,327,852 COVID-19 cases and 36,058 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Senate Prime Minister Parliament Vote France Nice Man Chamber October December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

13 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

11 hours ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

11 hours ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.