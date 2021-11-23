Fresh arrests in fourth night of Dutch Covid unrest

Dutch police said Tuesday they had arrested at least 21 people during a fourth night of unrest over coronavirus measures, although the situation had calmed down

Zwolle, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch police said Tuesday they had arrested at least 21 people during a fourth night of unrest over coronavirus measures, although the situation had calmed down.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has slammed the days-long spree of "pure violence" by "idiots", and warned that more Covid restrictions are on the cards.

Small groups caused trouble in Zwolle, Groningen and Roosendaal on Monday night though not on the scale of violence that rocked major cities at the weekend.

Police in the northern city of Zwolle arrested 13 people after declaring an emergency situation to prevent what they said were planned riots, local police said on Twitter.

The suspects were detained for offenses including possession of fireworks, disobeying police orders and having no ID, broadcaster RTL said.

Eight people were arrested in the southern town of Roosendaal, including three for setting fires, the ANP news agency said.

Police also intervened to break up gangs of youths in Groningen on Monday, a day after noisy protests in the northern city, RTL said.

More than 150 people have now been arrested across the country during protests against coronavirus measures that came into force on November 13.

The violence started in the port city of Rotterdam on Friday when four people were shot after police opened fire during pitched battles with stone-throwing rioters.

Demonstrators took to the streets of The Hague on Saturday, pelting police with fireworks and setting fire to bicycles. Five police were injured.

Rutte said on Monday he understood the "tension in society" as the pandemic drags on but "I will never accept that idiots use pure violence".

His government has warned that further measures are likely if there is no sign of a fall in cases from the current restrictions, under which bars, cafes, restaurants and supermarkets close early and people are instructed to work from home.