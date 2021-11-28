UrduPoint.com

Fukushima Plant's Operator Starts Surveys To Prepare For Wastewater Dump - Reports

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, has begun conducting a series of underwater surveys as part of preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the plant, NHK reported on Sunday.

According to the Japanese broadcaster, the main goal of the Saturday survey, which involved two ships sent about 0.6 miles away from the plant, was to check for obstacles that could impede the construction of the undersea tunnel that will be used for discharging the water.

The work will be continued on Sunday, with drilling surveys expected to start next Wednesday.

The Japanese government announced in April its plans to start releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years. The announcement prompted concerns from the country's neighbors, including China and South Korea.

In addition, about 30 Japanese civil organizations, including the national Japan Fisheries Cooperatives, as well as local municipal authorities in the Fukushima prefecture, oppose the release of treated water into the ocean.

