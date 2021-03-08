UrduPoint.com
Fully-vaccinated People Can Gather Without Masks: CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:57 PM

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can gather unmasked with others who have been vaccinated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidance Monday

Those who are fully vaccinated can also visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without masks or distancing so long as the unvaccinated people are not at high risk for severe Covid-19, added CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

