Furious Moyes Blasts West Ham Flops After Chelsea Run Riot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) David Moyes accused his West Ham flops of failing to take "responsibility" as the pressure mounted on the under-fire boss following Sunday's 5-0 thrashing at Chelsea.
Moyes could be set to leave West Ham at the end of the season after reports that the club have held talks with former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui.
The 61-year-old Scot is out of contract once the current campaign concludes and has been criticised throughout the season by fans unhappy with his perceived negative tactics.
Moyes, whose team conceded five goals for a second successive away league game following their loss at Crystal Palace, is set to hold talks with the board over his future at the end of the season.
But the former Manchester United manager's hopes of extending his second spell at the London Stadium were not helped by their capitulation at Chelsea, which effectively ended their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe.
"Not good. Lacking toughness, leadership, mental toughness. That's two games we've come away where we've conceded five," he said.
"The manager will always take the responsibility, that's what happens when you do this job. You have to prepare them, set them up.
"But somewhere along the line the players have to take responsibility for doing their jobs and being hard to play against, and being aggressive and competitive.
I question if we were all that in the first half."
Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke punished wretched West Ham defending before Nicolas Jackson struck twice to leave Moyes' situation looking increasingly uncertain.
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is also waiting to discover if he will remain in charge next season after a troubled debut campaign.
The Argentine, whose side are seventh and in contention for European qualification, bolstered his chances of avoiding the sack by masterminding a rout that made it 22 goals scored by Chelsea in their last six home matches.
"I'm so pleased," he said. "It continues the same feelings after Thursday (the 2-0 win over Tottenham). It keeps the momentum. I think the performance was fantastic in all aspects.
"A few weeks ago I said I was so happy because we were so close to being in this position. That is the first step.
"The team is growing up very fast now. That is the minimum standard if we want to compete in this league.
"The objective for us is to be mature and to keep the momentum. Of course we are going to try to be in Europe. It will be good for the team and for the players to be in Europe next season."
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table22 seconds ago
-
Former Argentina World Cup winning coach Menotti dead at 85 - federation30 seconds ago
-
Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games with win at Frankfurt34 seconds ago
-
Rejuvenated Liverpool dent Tottenham's Champions League dreams10 minutes ago
-
Teenager turns self in after attack on German politician11 minutes ago
-
Liverpool shatter Spurs' top four bid as Villa eye Champions League30 minutes ago
-
Troubled Milan held by Genoa in front of protesting fans31 minutes ago
-
University convocations in U.S. are flashpoints for protests over Israel's Gaza war: Reports51 minutes ago
-
Brazil mounts frantic rescue effort as flooding kills 751 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago
-
Liverpool shatter Spurs' top four bid as Villa eye Champions League2 hours ago
-
Bochum win seven-goal thriller to push Union closer to the drop3 hours ago