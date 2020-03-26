UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Leaders Expected To Issue Joint Statement After Online Summit On Coronavirus - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:13 PM

G20 Leaders Expected to Issue Joint Statement After Online Summit on Coronavirus - Kremlin

The leaders of the G20 countries are expected to issue a joint statement after their online summit on the coronavirus, and the duration of the talks is not fixed, the press service of Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) - The leaders of the G20 countries are expected to issue a joint statement after their online summit on the coronavirus, and the duration of the talks is not fixed, the press service of Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

Apart from Putin, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov are participating in the video conference.

The online summit is closed for media completely.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin March Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ITC operates new buses and trips during peak hours

15 minutes ago

Minister takes notice of non availability of mask, ..

2 minutes ago

Grateful to China for aid: PTI Spokesman

2 minutes ago

City administration Islamabad disinfected high-den ..

2 minutes ago

China drastically cuts international flights: gove ..

2 minutes ago

DHQ's Psychiatry Deptt starts online treatment

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.