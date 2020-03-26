G20 Leaders Expected to Issue Joint Statement After Online Summit on Coronavirus - Kremlin

The leaders of the G20 countries are expected to issue a joint statement after their online summit on the coronavirus, and the duration of the talks is not fixed, the press service of Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) - The leaders of the G20 countries are expected to issue a joint statement after their online summit on the coronavirus, and the duration of the talks is not fixed, the press service of Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

Apart from Putin, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov are participating in the video conference.

The online summit is closed for media completely.