G20 Leaders Vow to Boost Medical Supply Output, Work Together on Coronavirus Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) G20 leaders agreed on Thursday to scale up production of medical supplies and coordinate efforts to develop coronavirus diagnostics, medicines and vaccines.

"We will expand manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing needs for medical supplies and ensure these are made widely available, at an affordable price," the joint statement read.

The leaders committed to work together to increase research and development funding for vaccines and medicines, leverage digital technologies, and strengthen scientific international cooperation.

"We will bolster our coordination, including with the private sector, towards rapid development, manufacturing and distribution of diagnostics, antiviral medicines, and vaccines," they wrote.