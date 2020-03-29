G20 Meetings May Proceed Via Video Link - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Officials from the Group of 20 major economies may continue to hold video conferences as an alternative to in-person meetings due to the coronavirus outbreak, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

G20 leaders held an emergency video conference on Thursday to coordinate a global response to the pandemic, which has infected more than 670,000 people and killed over 31,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"We cannot rule out that this format will be preserved, especially under these circumstances. It is convenient, fast and far less costly than holding large summits," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 television channel.