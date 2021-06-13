G7 Countries Call for 'Complete' Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula - Communique

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The G7 nations in their joint communique published on Sunday have called for a complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula among other issues.

"We call for the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and the verifiable and irreversible abandonment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes in accordance with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

We call on all states to fully implement these resolutions and their associated sanctions," the communique read.

G7 also welcomed Washington's readiness to continue its "diplomatic efforts in coordination with all relevant partners and call on the DPRK to engage and resume dialogue."