UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Countries Call For 'Complete' Denuclearization Of Korean Peninsula - Communique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

G7 Countries Call for 'Complete' Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The G7 nations in their joint communique published on Sunday have called for a complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula among other issues.

"We call for the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and the verifiable and irreversible abandonment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes in accordance with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

We call on all states to fully implement these resolutions and their associated sanctions," the communique read.

G7 also welcomed Washington's readiness to continue its "diplomatic efforts in coordination with all relevant partners and call on the DPRK to engage and resume dialogue."

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Sunday All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

18 minutes ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

2 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.