MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Gambia's Incumbent President Adama Barrow has been re-elected for a second term, the country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said.

Barrow's victory was announced by the IEC on Sunday, as broadcast by GRTS (Gambia Radio and Television Service).

According to the IEC, the president won over 457,000 votes, while his main opponent, veteran politician Ousainou Darboe, got over 238,000 votes.

The presidential election was held in Gambia on Saturday. Barrow, 56, had five challengers in his re-election bid.