Gendarme Fires Fires at Wheels of Car That Entered Vatican Without Permission - Holy See

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A gendarme opened fire at the wheels of a car that entered the territory of the Vatican without permission on Thursday night; the driver, identified as a man in his 40s, was detained, the press office of the Holy See said.

The car, despite the ban, rammed into the territory of the Vatican at high speed through the posts of the Pontifical Swiss Guard and the Gendarmerie Corps of Vatican City State. A gendarme fired a pistol at the car's wheels in an attempt to stop it. The bullet hit the left front fender of the car, but the driver continued to press on. Security officers closed the driveway to the back of St.

Peter's Basilica, the Vatican Gardens, and St. Martha's Square. The car eventually made its way into the Courtyard of St. Damasus to the Apostolic Palace, the official residence of the pope, where the driver left his car and was detained by the Gendarmerie, the press office said.

The office added that the man was immediately examined by doctors from the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican. The man was diagnosed with a severe psychophysical condition. He was put into a pre-trial detention center in the new premises of the Gendarmerie barracks, the office said.