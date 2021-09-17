UrduPoint.com

Georgia Chess Icon Sues Netflix For 'Queen's Gambit' Portrayal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:14 PM

Georgia chess icon sues Netflix for 'Queen's Gambit' portrayal

Georgian chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a $5 million defamation suit against Netflix, saying her depiction in the hit TV show "The Queen's Gambit" was "sexist and belittling"

Tbilisi, Sept 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Georgian chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a $5 million defamation suit against Netflix, saying her depiction in the hit tv show "The Queen's Gambit" was "sexist and belittling".

A copy of the lawsuit filed Thursday with a California court accuses Netflix of distorting Gaprindashvili's achievements in the fictional series.

It says the show falsely suggested that the former female world champion never played competitive chess with men, and states that Gaprindashvili, now 80, competed against dozens of top male players, beating 28 of them.

"Netflix brazenly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili's achievements," the lawsuit says.

"The allegation that Gaprindashvili 'has never faced men' is manifestly false, as well as being grossly sexist and belittling," reads the lawsuit.

"Piling on additional insult to injury, Netflix described Gaprindashvili as Russian, despite knowing that she was Georgian." Netflix said in a statement that it has "only the utmost respect for Ms Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case." Born in 1941 in Georgia's western town of Zugdidi, Gaprindashvili has played chess since she was 13.

She won the female World Championship aged 20 and defended her title successfully four times, before losing her crown to another Georgian, 17-year-old Maia Chiburdanidze, in 1978.

That same year she became the first woman to be awarded the title of grandmaster by FIDE.

Related Topics

World Russia Male Same Georgia Women TV Top Merit Packaging Limited Netflix Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government mad ..

Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangeme ..

9 minutes ago
 Bid documents of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway approve ..

Bid documents of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway approved

38 seconds ago
 Women among seven injured in accident

Women among seven injured in accident

41 seconds ago
 Students to be immunized Pfizer vaccine on campuse ..

Students to be immunized Pfizer vaccine on campuses soon

42 seconds ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, American Jewish ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, American Jewish Committee host virtual session ..

15 minutes ago
 Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: ..

Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: UN

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.