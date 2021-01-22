UrduPoint.com
Georgia Lifts Ban On Regular Flights From February 1 - Economy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Georgia will lift a ban on regular flights from February 1, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natela Turnava said on Friday.

In March, Georgia suspended flights with all countries, and closed its land borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In August, for the first time since the start of the health crisis, Georgia resumed regular flights with Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

"We felt it was possible to lift the ban on regular flights from February 1," Turnava said at a briefing.

Turnava said that the country would also discuss how to simplify the entry rules.

Deputy Prime Minister Maya Tskitishvili said that the country's COVID-19 response center decided to ease restrictions in some regions due to the improvement of COVID-19 situation in those places. Starting from February 1, the work of municipal transport, schools, shops and shopping centers will resume in Batumi, Zugdidi and other cities.

In Tbilisi, malls and grocery stores will reopen from February 1. Schools and municipal transport will start to function from March 1.

The curfew, which was imposed from 10 p.m. (18:00 GMT) to 5 a.m., will last until March 1.

