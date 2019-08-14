German Chancellor, Lithuanian President To Meet In Berlin On Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will hold talks on Wednesday as part of Nauseda's two-day visit to Berlin.
On Thursday, Nauseda is expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The sides will focus on defense and energy issues, as well as bilateral trade and economic cooperation, among other matters.