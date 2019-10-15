UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Demands That Ukraine Warring Parties Finally Separate

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

German Foreign Minister Demands That Ukraine Warring Parties Finally Separate

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday that warring parties in eastern Ukraine should walk the talk after the troops' disengagement process stalled.

The Ukrainian government and rebels in the breakaway eastern provinces agreed to begin pulling troops from disengagement areas in Petrivske and Zolote early last week but missed that deadline.

"The talks must now be finally followed by concrete steps. The ceasefire and additional disengagement of forces must be implemented," Maas was quoted as saying by his Foreign Office.

A contact group in Belarus's Minsk reached a framework peace deal in 2016 that included creating a buffer zone along the contact line. Troops in Petrivske and Zolote were soon withdrawn but rebels have since accused government forces of moving deeper into the disengagement areas.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Ukraine German Minsk Belarus 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

2 hours ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

2 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

2 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

3 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.