German Foreign Minister Demands That Ukraine Warring Parties Finally Separate

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday that warring parties in eastern Ukraine should walk the talk after the troops' disengagement process stalled.

The Ukrainian government and rebels in the breakaway eastern provinces agreed to begin pulling troops from disengagement areas in Petrivske and Zolote early last week but missed that deadline.

"The talks must now be finally followed by concrete steps. The ceasefire and additional disengagement of forces must be implemented," Maas was quoted as saying by his Foreign Office.

A contact group in Belarus's Minsk reached a framework peace deal in 2016 that included creating a buffer zone along the contact line. Troops in Petrivske and Zolote were soon withdrawn but rebels have since accused government forces of moving deeper into the disengagement areas.