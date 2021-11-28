UrduPoint.com

German Government Urges US Congress To Desist From Sanctioning Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

German Government Urges US Congress to Desist From Sanctioning Nord Stream 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) The German government called on the US Congress not to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2, as it will damage the transatlantic partnership, according to the documents from the German Embassy in Washington, obtained by the Axios portal on Sunday.

"We are concerned that renewed, unilateral action by US-Congress would undercut this joint effort and seriously weaken transatlantic unity on Russia," the documents read.

The Nord Stream 2 project has not softened the German policies towards Russia, the papers say. The gas pipeline does not pose any threat to Ukraine, as long as transit gas goes through its territory, Germany is convinced.

