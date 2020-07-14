UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

German Prosecutors Describe Bow-Wielding Fugitive as Jobless Citizen With Criminal Record

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The prosecution of the German city of Offenburg on Tuesday shared details about a suspect who disarmed police officers and is currently at large in the so-called Black Forest, saying that he is a jobless and homeless German citizen with a prior conviction.

Since Sunday, the police of the Baden-Wurttemberg state has been searching the forests surrounding the Oppenau city for the suspect armed with a bow and arrows as well as a pistol and a knife. About 200 officers and helicopters are deployed to apprehend him.

According to Offenburg prosecutor Herwig Schafer, the suspect lived in a home in Oppenau, which belonged to another person, and the owner wanted him out. Police came to ask him to vacate the premises. Despite initially agreeing to cooperate, the suspect then drew a pistol which the officers had not noticed before and went on to disarm the policemen at gunpoint and disappear in Baden-Wurttemberg's Black Forest with his arsenal.

He is described as an unemployed Oppenau resident, who lost his home last autumn. In 2009, he injured a female acquaintance with a crossbow, for which he has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

German Bild newspaper reported other criminal charges, such as having child pornography, theft, property damage. He also has been on probation over keeping weapons and explosives since 2019. The authorities have not named him, but the media have identified him as Yves Rausch.

Schafer noted that there was no indication of him belonging to the far-right groups or acting for political motives.

