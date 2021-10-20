UrduPoint.com

Germany Arrests Two Ex-soldiers Over Yemen Paramilitary Bid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:13 PM

Germany arrests two ex-soldiers over Yemen paramilitary bid

Police on Wednesday arrested two former German soldiers accused of trying to form a "terrorist" paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war, prosecutors said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two former German soldiers accused of trying to form a "terrorist" paramilitary group to fight in Yemen's civil war, prosecutors said.

The two men had taken steps to "create a paramilitary unit of 100 to 150 men" composed of former police officers and soldiers, the Karlsruhe Federal prosecutor's office said in southwestern Germany.

Named as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A., both German citizens, the pair are accused of starting to plan their "terrorist organisation" in early 2021.

Arend-Adolf G., who was responsible for recruitment, had already contacted at least seven people in the hope of bringing them on board "to intervene in the civil war in Yemen", the prosecutors said.

Both suspects were "aware that the unit they were to command would inevitably have to carry out acts of killing during their mission" and also expected civilians to be killed and injured, the prosecutors said.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Yemen German Germany Karlsruhe

Recent Stories

Philippine drug war review doubts police 'self-def ..

Philippine drug war review doubts police 'self-defence' claims: official

3 minutes ago
 Rio Tinto says to 'halve' emissions by 2030

Rio Tinto says to 'halve' emissions by 2030

3 minutes ago
 No regional peace if Palestinians, Kashmiris remai ..

No regional peace if Palestinians, Kashmiris remain occupied: Pakistan warns

6 minutes ago
 Russia Regrets US Absence at Moscow-Format Meeting ..

Russia Regrets US Absence at Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Mohammed appoints Director of Sharjah D ..

Sultan bin Mohammed appoints Director of Sharjah Digital Office

16 minutes ago
 Russia Notes Taliban's Efforts on Stabilization of ..

Russia Notes Taliban's Efforts on Stabilization of Situation in Afghanistan - La ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.