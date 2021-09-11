UrduPoint.com

Germany, France, Poland Want 'Selective' Dialogue With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Germany, France, Poland want a selective dialogue with Russia in areas of mutual interest and raise concerns regarding the country's human rights record, the respective foreign ministers of the three countries Heiko Maas, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Zbigniew Rau said in a joint statement.

The three ministers held a meeting on Friday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the "Weimar Triangle," trilateral format, aimed at promoting European integration.

"We remain committed to the support of and engagement with civil society in Russia. We continue to call for a selective dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the statement read.

The officials shared concerns about Russia's "disrespect" for the rules-based international order and its commitments under the international law, and condemned the "systematic crackdown" on the opposition in the country amid deteriorating human rights situation.

The ministers also called on Belarus to release all political prisoners and denounced the verdicts against Belarusian opposition activists Marya Kalesnikava and Maksym Znak, who were sentenced on Monday to 11 and 10 years in jail respectively on charges of crimes including threatening national security, conspiracy to commit subversion and extremism.

