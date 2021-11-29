UrduPoint.com

Germany In Regular Dialogue With US On Implementation Of Deal On Nord Stream 2 - Berlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

Germany is in a "regular and constructive" dialogue with the US on the implementation of the agreement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and still opposes sanctions against the allies, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Germany is in a "regular and constructive" dialogue with the US on the implementation of the agreement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and still opposes sanctions against the allies, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday.

The German government called on the US Congress not to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2, as it will damage the transatlantic partnership, according to the documents from the German Embassy in Washington, obtained by the Axios portal on Sunday.

"In this regard, I can say that the heads of departments of the foreign and energy ministries were recently in Washington and held constructive negotiations with high-ranking representatives of the US administration and Congress.

We are in close contact with the US administration on the implementation of the joint statement (on energy security and Nord Stream 2) and we are in regular and constructive contact at various levels," Burger told reporters.

"We fundamentally reject the use of sanctions against the allies, so here (in Berlin's appeal to the United States) there should be nothing surprising," he added.

