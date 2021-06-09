Germany Investigates 20 Police Officers for Participating in Far-Right Chat Rooms

The Frankfurt prosecutor's office and the Wiesbaden criminal department in the German state of Hesse are investigating 20 police officers, one former and 19 current, for participating in far-right chat rooms, the authorities said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Frankfurt prosecutor's office and the Wiesbaden criminal department in the German state of Hesse are investigating 20 police officers, one former and 19 current, for participating in far-right chat rooms, the authorities said Wednesday.

According to the statement, 17 police officers are suspected of spreading messages in the chat rooms inciting ethnic hatred and images associated with a certain former National Socialist organization. The three others are being investigated for participating in the chats as admins and allowing the messages to appear despite being in control.

The apartments and workplaces of six of the suspects were searched as part of the investigation.

The investigated police officers that are still on the force are currently banned from service, while one will soon face suspension.