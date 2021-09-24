Germany needs 'change of government': vote frontrunner Scholz

The frontrunner for Germany's weekend general election, Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), said Friday the country needed a "change of government" after 16 years of Angela Merkel at the top

"We need a fresh start for Germany and we need a change of government and we want an SPD-led government," Scholz, the current finance minister and vice chancellor under Merkel, told supporters in the western city of Cologne ahead of Sunday's vote.