Germany Records 378 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 198,556 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 378 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 198,556, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by six to 9,060 people within the same period of time.

Some 184,400 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 395 new cases and six fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 559,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.