UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 378 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 198,556 - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Germany Records 378 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 198,556 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 378 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 198,556, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by six to 9,060 people within the same period of time.

Some 184,400 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 395 new cases and six fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 559,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranked 1st in Arab region, 8th globally in UN& ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

8 hours ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

8 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

10 hours ago

UN expert asks India to end its repressive measure ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.