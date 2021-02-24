(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :German customs officers said Wednesday they seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine hidden in containers from Paraguay at the port of Hamburg, in what is the biggest-ever haul in Europe.

"The enormous amount of cocaine would have brought in several billion Euros (Dollars) in street sales," said the customs office in a statement about the import that was discovered on February 12.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in the Netherlands in connection with the haul, it added.