Germany Seizes 16 Tonnes Of Cocaine In Europe's Biggest Haul
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:15 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :German customs officers said Wednesday they seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine hidden in containers from Paraguay at the port of Hamburg, in what is the biggest-ever haul in Europe.
"The enormous amount of cocaine would have brought in several billion Euros (Dollars) in street sales," said the customs office in a statement about the import that was discovered on February 12.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in the Netherlands in connection with the haul, it added.