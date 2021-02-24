UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Seizes 16 Tonnes Of Cocaine In Europe's Biggest Haul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

Germany seizes 16 tonnes of cocaine in Europe's biggest haul

German customs officers said Wednesday they seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine hidden in containers from Paraguay at the port of Hamburg, in what is the biggest-ever haul in Europe

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :German customs officers said Wednesday they seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine hidden in containers from Paraguay at the port of Hamburg, in what is the biggest-ever haul in Europe.

"The enormous amount of cocaine would have brought in several billion Euros (Dollars) in street sales," said the customs office in a statement about the import that was discovered on February 12.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in the Netherlands in connection with the haul, it added.

Related Topics

Import Europe German Hamburg Man Paraguay Netherlands February From Billion

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

4 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

7 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

13 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

14 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.