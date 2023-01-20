Germany to Decide on Supply of Tanks to Kiev by Third Countries on Friday - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that the issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine by third countries would be decided on Friday.

On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw could transfer its Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Germany's consent.

"It will become clear in the next few hours or tomorrow," Pistorius said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD when asked if Berlin would allow other countries to supply Leopard tanks to Kiev.

Pistorius also recalled the amount of weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine and added that "it is impossible to ignore the accusations" that Germany was not doing enough for Ukraine.

In order to send German-made tanks to Ukraine, countries need to obtain German permission to lift export restrictions. In addition to Germany, Poland and Finland, Leopard tanks are put into service in Spain, Greece and Denmark.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons contributed nothing to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.