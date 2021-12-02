UrduPoint.com

Germany To Impose Sweeping Curbs For Unvaccinated: Merkel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:47 PM

Germany to impose sweeping curbs for unvaccinated: Merkel

Germany will ban people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 from large parts of public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after a meeting with the country's regional leaders

Berlin, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Germany will ban people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 from large parts of public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after a meeting with the country's regional leaders.

"Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered (from Covid)," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops.

Related Topics

Germany Same Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

India Calls OHCHR Report on Crackdown on Human Rig ..

India Calls OHCHR Report on Crackdown on Human Rights in Kashmir 'Baseless'

3 minutes ago
 US to Respond to Belarus Violations by Raising Cos ..

US to Respond to Belarus Violations by Raising Costs of Business With Lukashenko ..

3 minutes ago
 Smog/fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab

Smog/fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab

3 minutes ago
 IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Re ..

IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Restructuring to Avoid Economic ..

41 minutes ago
 Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes wint ..

Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes winter battle

41 minutes ago
 New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belar ..

New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belarusian Judges, Border Service

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.