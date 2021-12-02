Germany to impose sweeping curbs for unvaccinated: Merkel

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany will ban people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 from large parts of public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after a meeting with the country's regional leaders

Berlin, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Germany will ban people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 from large parts of public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after a meeting with the country's regional leaders.

"Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered (from Covid)," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops.