Germany to Receive Further 670,000 Doses of BioNTech Vaccine on Jan 8 - Health Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Germany has reached an agreement with pharmaceutical company BioNTech on the delivery of 670,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, scheduled for January 8, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Germany started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign and already on Tuesday, the Berlin senate health department said that one in six vaccination stations in the German capital would have to suspend operation due to the lack of the vaccines.

"We have agreed with BioNTech that the next batch of 670,000 doses - as it was planned earlier - will be already transported to Germany on January 8, 2021," Spahn wrote on his Twitter account.

Germany has obtained 1.3 million doses of the vaccine so far, with roughly 80,000 citizens having received the COVID-19 jab.

The business Insider reported, citing the health ministry's documents, that the country would receive 670,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine every week since January.