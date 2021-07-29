UrduPoint.com
Germany To Strengthen COVID Restrictions For All Arrivals - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:41 PM

Providing a negative PCR test or a document proving immunity against COVID-19 will be obligatory for those who arrive in Germany regardless of a country of departure or means of travel, Der Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing a draft order by the German Health Ministry

Currently, these requirements are active only for airplane passengers.

In addition, the rules depend on a country from which travelers arrive in Germany.

The newspaper said that the restrictions will be compulsory for all types of transport and countries of departure. Although the infection rate in Germany is low in comparison with others, traveling could negatively affect the situation, Der Spiegel specified.

According to the draft, which has not been approved yet, August 1 is the date of its entry into force.

Germany has so far registered 3.78 million COVID-19 cases and 91,709 deaths caused by the disease.

