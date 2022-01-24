Berlin regularly analyzes the situation around Ukraine and is ready for any situation, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Berlin regularly analyzes the situation around Ukraine and is ready for any situation, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"We have been regularly assessing the situation with our European partners in recent weeks as to how we can respond in the most efficient way. I want to make it clear that we are talking about the conditional mood.

We are in a situation where it is more about how to reduce tension, so that we continue the dialogue, so that we clearly state to the Russian government that we must remain in dialogue, we must use all formats. And at the same time, we are ready for any situation, including with regard to the safety of our employees," Baerbock said ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The diplomat added that the safety of the foreign ministry staff "is of the highest priority."