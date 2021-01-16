MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Electing Armin Laschet as the leader of Germany's ruling party was the "right choice" for its future and policies, CDU member and ex-lawmaker Heinrich Zertik told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, Laschet, the premier of the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, was elected as the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), beating Friedrich Merz in a runoff. The party's online congress took place in the run-up to Angela Merkel's planned departure after the fall 2021 elections.

"We had strong candidates, but the delegates have made their choice. This is my chief, I myself live in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. I believe that the delegates made the right choice for the development of the party, for the development of European relations and international politics, and the future will show [what is right]," Zertik said.

The politician went on to describe the new party leader as a deep thinker.

"The new chairman is a person who tries to get to and personally understand details. He does not listen to rumors and has his own opinion on everything. He is ready for a compromise if it is necessary to solve a problem," the CDU member stated.

He also expressed hope that the new CDU leader and his team, elected at the congress, would reinforce the party's positions.

Asked about Laschet's vision of German-Russian relations, Zertik noted that "according to businesspeople and politicians from former Soviet republics, he is always open to dialogue and positive development of our relations."