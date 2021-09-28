Germany's Greens are ready to negotiate the new cabinet will all the partners but will most likely form the so-called Traffic light coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the liberal Free Democratic Party, Anton Hofreiter, the co-chairman of the Alliance '90/The Greens in the previous Bundestag convocation, said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Germany's Greens are ready to negotiate the new cabinet will all the partners but will most likely form the so-called Traffic light coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the liberal Free Democratic Party, Anton Hofreiter, the co-chairman of the Alliance '90/The Greens in the previous Bundestag convocation, said on Tuesday.

"It goes without saying that we will negotiate with all the democratic parties but will most likely settle on the Traffic light (coalition)," Hofreiter told reporters.

SPD has already invited the Greens to hold consultations, the politician went on to say.

"We believe these will be interesting negotiations. We are happy about the forthcoming talks, we are already engaged in preparations," Hofreiter continued.