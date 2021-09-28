UrduPoint.com

Germany's Greens Likely To Form Traffic Light Coalition With Social Democrats, Liberals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 04:24 PM

Germany's Greens Likely to Form Traffic Light Coalition With Social Democrats, Liberals

Germany's Greens are ready to negotiate the new cabinet will all the partners but will most likely form the so-called Traffic light coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the liberal Free Democratic Party, Anton Hofreiter, the co-chairman of the Alliance '90/The Greens in the previous Bundestag convocation, said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Germany's Greens are ready to negotiate the new cabinet will all the partners but will most likely form the so-called Traffic light coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the liberal Free Democratic Party, Anton Hofreiter, the co-chairman of the Alliance '90/The Greens in the previous Bundestag convocation, said on Tuesday.

"It goes without saying that we will negotiate with all the democratic parties but will most likely settle on the Traffic light (coalition)," Hofreiter told reporters.

SPD has already invited the Greens to hold consultations, the politician went on to say.

"We believe these will be interesting negotiations. We are happy about the forthcoming talks, we are already engaged in preparations," Hofreiter continued.

Related Topics

Traffic Germany Alliance All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Von Der Leyen Says EU Wants to Initiate Albania Me ..

Von Der Leyen Says EU Wants to Initiate Albania Membership Talks by End of Year

2 minutes ago
 France Hardens Visa Rules for Moroccans, Algerians ..

France Hardens Visa Rules for Moroccans, Algerians, Tunisians

2 minutes ago
 European Commission Says Gas Contracts Should Be i ..

European Commission Says Gas Contracts Should Be in Line With Emissions Reductio ..

20 minutes ago
 Budapest Should Report on Russia Gas Deal Impact o ..

Budapest Should Report on Russia Gas Deal Impact on Energy Supplies Safety to EU ..

20 minutes ago
 Russian Security Council Chief Points to Surge in ..

Russian Security Council Chief Points to Surge in Cyberattacks During Parliament ..

40 minutes ago
 Moscow Calling on NATO, EU to Take Steps to Preven ..

Moscow Calling on NATO, EU to Take Steps to Prevent Further Escalation in Kosovo

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.