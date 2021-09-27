(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Germany's Free Democratic Party (FDP) is ready to discuss the formation of the future government both with the Social Democrats (SPD) and the conservative bloc, FDP head Christian Lindner said on Monday.

"We decided that after negotiations with the Union 90/Greens, we are also open to possible invitations from the (conservative bloc of) CDU/CSU or the SPD to further negotiate," Lindner said at a press conference.