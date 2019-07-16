(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated outgoing Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen on her confirmation on Tuesday as European Commission president.

"My sincere congratulations to Ursula von der Leyen on her election as new Commission president.

It makes her the first female president of the European Commission and the first German in the top EU executive role in over 50 years," she said in a statement.

Merkel described her conservative loyalist as a "convinced European" who would take on numerous challenges faced by the European Union, saying she had lost a minister but acquired a new partner in Brussels.