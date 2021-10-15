Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party have agreed to start negotiations on forming a coalition government, SPD leader and candidate for chancellorship Olaf Scholz said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party have agreed to start negotiations on forming a coalition government, SPD leader and candidate for chancellorship Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

After the formal approval of documents that the parties agreed on, negotiations on coalition and distribution of ministerial portfolios can start.

Such negotiations can take up to several weeks or even months.

"We managed to agree on a document on the results of the exploratory negotiations, which will become the basis for a decision by the parties ... We achieved a good result, a government can be formed in Germany that will contribute to the progress that is needed in many areas," Scholz said at a press conference.

Scholz previously said that a government could be formed by December 25.