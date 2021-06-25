UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gibraltar Votes To Ease Abortion Laws

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Gibraltar Votes to Ease Abortion Laws

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Gibraltar has voted to ease tough anti-abortion laws by a majority, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Friday.

"62% for @GibraltarforYes [alliance leading a campaign on abortion reform in the country] is an excellent result for women in #Gibraltar.

We will now commence the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019 [allows abortions in certain circumstances] & the new section 163. We will also work to introduce the new services we will require to ensure counselling and safe and legal abortion," Picardo wrote on Twitter.

According to the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper, the turnout in Thursday's referendum totaled 52.75%.

Prior to that, abortions in the British overseas territory were illegal and punishable by life imprisonment.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Twitter Gibraltar Women 2019

Recent Stories

Youth Affairs, PITB & Payoneer to Empower Freelanc ..

2 minutes ago

Tarin’s determination to boost revenue supported ..

28 minutes ago

105,676 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan yet in grey list as FATF announces its ve ..

43 minutes ago

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

1 hour ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.