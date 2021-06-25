Gibraltar Votes to Ease Abortion Laws

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Gibraltar has voted to ease tough anti-abortion laws by a majority, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Friday.

"62% for @GibraltarforYes [alliance leading a campaign on abortion reform in the country] is an excellent result for women in #Gibraltar.

We will now commence the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019 [allows abortions in certain circumstances] & the new section 163. We will also work to introduce the new services we will require to ensure counselling and safe and legal abortion," Picardo wrote on Twitter.

According to the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper, the turnout in Thursday's referendum totaled 52.75%.

Prior to that, abortions in the British overseas territory were illegal and punishable by life imprisonment.