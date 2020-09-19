UrduPoint.com
Ginsburg Seat In US Supreme Court Must Be Vacant Until Presidential Vote - Senior Senator

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said that the seat of deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg must remain vacant until the upcoming presidential election.

On Friday, Ginsburg died of cancer at the age of 87 years. According to the NPR broadcaster, shortly before the death, Ginsburg told her granddaughter she would like her seat to remain vacant until the presidential election.

"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president," Schumer wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

He also called Ginsburg a "giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women."

"She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy," Schumer added.

Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton.

