Global Coalition Against IS Air Forces Kill 6 Terrorists in North Iraq- Iraqi Armed Forces

The air forces of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) killed six terrorists in northern Iraq near the Syrian border, the Iraqi Armed Forces said

"Six terrorists were killed and a [terrorist] cell has been destroyed ...

in the Baaj distict near the Iraq-Syria border as a result of an airstrike launched by the Global Coalition's Air Forces," the armed forces said in a statement.

The international coalition against IS was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq. The coalition assisted Iraq conduct military operations against the militants.

When Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group in 2017, the coalition stayed on to assist Baghdad in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terrorist group.