UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coalition Against IS Air Forces Kill 6 Terrorists In North Iraq- Iraqi Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

Global Coalition Against IS Air Forces Kill 6 Terrorists in North Iraq- Iraqi Armed Forces

The air forces of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) killed six terrorists in northern Iraq near the Syrian border, the Iraqi Armed Forces said

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The air forces of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) killed six terrorists in northern Iraq near the Syrian border, the Iraqi Armed Forces said.

"Six terrorists were killed and a [terrorist] cell has been destroyed ...

in the Baaj distict near the Iraq-Syria border as a result of an airstrike launched by the Global Coalition's Air Forces," the armed forces said in a statement.

The international coalition against IS was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq. The coalition assisted Iraq conduct military operations against the militants.

When Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group in 2017, the coalition stayed on to assist Baghdad in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terrorist group.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Iraq Baghdad Border 2017

Recent Stories

Thirteen Arrested in Armenia After Fights With Pol ..

1 minute ago

Sadiq Sanjrani continues to meet Senators, leaders ..

1 minute ago

SNGPL conducts raids, detects theft of gas

1 minute ago

Robbers snatch Rs 1.2m from trader in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Minister visits Gujranwala jail, asks prisoners ab ..

12 minutes ago

Physical remand of ED Karachi land dept extended i ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.