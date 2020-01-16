UrduPoint.com
Global Cooperation Needed To Reach 2030 Sustainable Development Goals - UN Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the international community should strengthen cooperation and increase efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030.

"The change we need in poverty eradication, emissions reduction, employment creation or gender equality is simply not happening at the speed or scale required to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," Guterres said on Wednesday. "And the international cooperation and solidarity needed to bolster national efforts remains inadequate."

Guterres noted the disappointing outcome of the 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid in December, saying the gathering served as a 'wake-up call' for nations to scale up local and global efforts in tackling climate change, whose eradication is prioritized by the SDG.

He further stressed that countries at the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow must deliver more ambitious commitments, especially those states are the largest producers of global emissions.

The UN chief was speaking at the Handover Ceremony of the Chairmanship of the Group of 77 from Palestine to Guyana. The coalition was established in 1964 by seventy-seven developing countries and is now comprised of 135 nations that aim to promote their economic interests and enhance negotiating role at the United Nations.

