Global Demand For Sputnik V Higher Than Supply - Italian-Russian Commerce Chamber

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Global Demand for Sputnik V Higher Than Supply - Italian-Russian Commerce Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The demand for the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the world today is much higher than the existing supply, Vincenzo Trani, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), told Sputnik.

In March, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech signed an agreement to produce Sputnik V in Italy. Trani has explained that the Italian company has a right to produce and sell vaccines anywhere but Europe even without permission from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). the EMA's approval is necessary if the company wants to start selling vaccines in Europe.

"And in fact, I understand perfectly well that today the demand for Sputnik is much greater than the existing supply. Therefore, it is important to produce this vaccine. And the Adienne company in Italy, it is doing it," Trani said during the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

The head of the commerce chamber also said that the Italian economy benefits from the production of Sputnik V in the country.

"The Italian economy actually gets big benefits from the fact that RDIF decided to produce Sputnik [V], including in Italy. Therefore, I think that we are all especially grateful, and I, as the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, am grateful, of course, to the RDIF, which supported this opportunity for the development of the Italian economy, including in this direction," Trani said, adding that the agreement is also very beneficial for the Adienne company.

SPIEF-2021 was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St.Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya international information agency was an official media partner of the event.

