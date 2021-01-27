UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Financial Markets May Be Overconfident, IMF Warns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:13 PM

Global financial markets may be overconfident, IMF warns

Investors may have become overly complacent about financial conditions, creating the risk of a sharp downturn in markets, the IMF said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Investors may have become overly complacent about financial conditions, creating the risk of a sharp downturn in markets, the IMF said Wednesday.

While policymakers must keep interest rates low to ensure economies recover from the Covid-19 crisis, they also must remain vigilant about potential problems, the IMF cautioned in the latest update to its Global Financial Stability Report.

"Financial stability risks have been in check so far, but we cannot take this for granted," said Tobias Adrian, head of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department.

With borrowing rates at record lows and new vaccines boosting hopes of a solid recovery in activity this year, prices for stocks, corporate bonds and other risky assets have risen globally, while markets have shrugged off new waves of coronavirus infections.

Adrian said the concern is that values have become "stretched," pointing to the tech sector where "we're detecting some frothiness." Technology companies have seen a huge increase in share prices, as many have benefitted from the pandemic and trends towards shopping online and working from home.

In US markets, the S&P information technology sector jumped 42 percent in 2020, while increases among major companies were stunning: Apple surged 82 percent, Amazon 76 percent, Facebook 33 percent and Google-parent Alphabet 31 percent.

Markets are "betting that continued policy support will offset any bad economic news in the short term and provide a bridge to the future," Adrian said.

But the "disconnect between exuberant financial markets" and the lagging economic recovery "raises the specter of a possible market correction." - Watch for 'unintended consequences' - The Washington-based crisis lender, which projects global growth will recover by 5.5 percent this year, has hammered home the message that governments should continue to provide as much economic support as possible.

"Reducing or withdrawing support at this stage could jeopardize the global economic recovery," Adrian said.

However, policymakers must be watching for "unintended consequences" of stimulative policies.

"You want risk taking, but you don't want excessive risk taking. Getting the balance right is really the goal of regulation that has to accompany monetary policy at all times," he said in a press briefing.

While banks have sufficient capital and have maintained the flow of credit, that may change if institutions become concerned about debt levels or creditors' abilities to repay loans, the report cautioned.

And Adrian said regulators must look not just at individual institutions, but at interconnections between banks -- something that was missed in the runup to the 2008-2010 global financial crisis.

Related Topics

IMF Technology Facebook May Stocks 2020 Apple Market All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 202 ..

58 seconds ago

Govt to ensure universal health coverage for healt ..

3 minutes ago

Existing US Licenses to Drill For Oil, Gas Will No ..

3 minutes ago

Two dead in Texas doctor's office hostage standoff ..

3 minutes ago

British Covid-19 variant in 70 countries, S.Africa ..

3 minutes ago

MNAs from DG Khan Division call on Prime Minister ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.