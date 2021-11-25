UrduPoint.com

Golf: Catlin Leads As Asian Tour Tees Off After Covid Break

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:53 PM

Golf: Catlin leads as Asian Tour tees off after Covid break

America's John Catlin took a one-shot clubhouse lead in the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Thursday as golf's Asian Tour returned after a 20-month break imposed by the pandemic

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :America's John Catlin took a one-shot clubhouse lead in the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Thursday as golf's Asian Tour returned after a 20-month break imposed by the pandemic.

Eagles at the par five ninth and 15th holes helped the four-time tour winner to a first round 65, seven under par, a shot ahead of Taiwan's Chan Shih-chang.

The $1 million tournament on the idyllic holiday island of Phuket saw the first shots played on the Tour since the Malaysian Open in March 2020.

There was disappointment for home star Phachara Khongwatmai as a bogey on the last left him five under par, tied third with Ian Snyman of South Africa and a shot off a share of second place.

Current order of merit leader Wade Ormsby of Australia was one of 14 players to finish on 69, four shots off Catlin, who came to Phuket off the back of a top 10 finish in the $9 million DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Sunday.

The Blue Canyon event comes just weeks after Australian legend Greg Norman shook up the world of golf by announcing his new series of 10 events from 2022, backed by $200 million of Saudi money.

World number 123 Catlin has been in fine form in recent years, claiming three European Tour wins in addition to his Asian titles.

"I made a few long ones, I just happened to play good. And I took advantage of the par fives," the 31-year-old said.

He sealed his eagle at the ninth with a 30-foot (10-metre) putt, and hit a three wood to nine feet to set up his second at the 15th.

Catlin had previously based himself in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin and said the familiarity paid off for him.

"Last time I was here was in May 2020. Feels great, like I have been saying for the past four years it feels like a second home," he added.

Leading scores after the first round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship (par 72): 65 - John Catlin (USA) 66 - Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 64 - Phachara Khongwatmai (THA), Ian Snyman (RSA) 63 - Shiv Kapur (IND), Paul Peterson (USA), Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA), Chikkaranagappa S (IND), Sihwan Kim (USA)

Related Topics

USA World Australia Dubai Fine Saudi Hua Hin Phuket Lead Eagle Norman South Africa Money March May Sunday 2020 Event From Share Top Asia Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

17 minutes ago
 Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

27 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

27 minutes ago
 EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids age ..

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

10 minutes ago
 3 brothers get death in triple murder case:

3 brothers get death in triple murder case:

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.